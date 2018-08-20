 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Paula Tanase of Galati files first bid to become new chief anti-graft prosecutor

Sigla DNA

Paula Tanase, a prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office of the Galati Court of Appeals has filed the first bid for the selection by the Ministry of Justice of the new chief prosecutor with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).


The information was confirmed to AGERPRES by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.

The Ministry of Justice has launched a new selection for the nomination of the next DNA chief prosecutor.

The new procedure runs from August 6 to September 6.

Applications may be filed throughout Friday.

On July 27, the Ministry of Justice announced that the four bids for the position of DNA chief prosecutor had been rejected, and the selection procedure would be resumed.

The four candidates were Florentina Mirica - chief prosecutor of DNA Anti-Corruption Department; Cristian Lazar - deputy chief prosecutor at the Criminal Investigation Section of the Attorney General's Office; Marius Iacob - deputy DNA chief prosecutor; and Elena Grecu, chief prosecutor with the DNA central offices.

The office of DNA chief prosecutor became vacant after Laura Codruta Kovesi was removed from office under a decree issued on July 9 by President Klaus Iohannis in implementing a Constitutional Court ruling.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.