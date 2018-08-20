Paula Tanase of Galati files first bid to become new chief anti-graft prosecutor

Paula Tanase, a prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office of the Galati Court of Appeals has filed the first bid for the selection by the Ministry of Justice of the new chief prosecutor with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).

The information was confirmed to AGERPRES by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader The Ministry of Justice has launched a new selection for the nomination of the next DNA chief prosecutor.The new procedure runs from August 6 to September 6.Applications may be filed throughout Friday.On July 27, the Ministry of Justice announced that the four bids for the position of DNA chief prosecutor had been rejected, and the selection procedure would be resumed.The four candidates were Florentina Mirica - chief prosecutor of DNA Anti-Corruption Department; Cristian Lazar - deputy chief prosecutor at the Criminal Investigation Section of the Attorney General's Office; Marius Iacob - deputy DNA chief prosecutor; and Elena Grecu, chief prosecutor with the DNA central offices.The office of DNA chief prosecutor became vacant after Laura Codruta Kovesi was removed from office under a decree issued on July 9 by President Klaus Iohannis in implementing a Constitutional Court ruling.