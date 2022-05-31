Pe Bucegi by Nicolae Grigorescu, auctioned by Artmark at 140,000 - 220,000 euros

The work Pe Bucegi by Nicolae Grigorescu will be put up for sale at the estimated price of 140,000 - 220,000 euros at the summer auction organized on June 16 by Casa Artmark, Agerpres reports.

According to Artmark, the painting comes from the collection of Queen Elisabeta of Romania (wife of King Carol I), who very likely acquired it within The Romanian General Exhibition, in 1906.Two other works signed by Grigorescu, Han in Britania / Inn in Britannia and Primavara in Britania /Spring in Britannia, are auctioned at the estimated price of 40,000 - 70,000 euros each.Another well-rated work put up for auction is Fundita rosie / The Red Ribbon by Nicolae Tonitza, estimated at 80,000 - 120,000 euros.Among the works put up for sale at high prices at the Artmark auction are also mentioned: Usa verde / The green door by Ion Tuculescu at 30,000 - 50,000 euros, Lectura / Reading by Theodor Pallady at 30,000 - 45,000 euros, Nud cu sal alb / Nude with white shawl by Theodor Pallady and Crizanteme / Chrysanthemums by Stefan Luchian, each at 25,000 - 35,000 euros, Kimonoul albastru / The Blue Kimono by Samuel Mutzner at 18,000 - 28,000 euros, Dalbe / Immaculate by Nicolae Tonitza at 20,000 - 30,000 euros, Ghiocel / Snowdrop by Nicolae Grigorescu, Curte interioara la Venetia / Inner Courtyard in Venice by Gheorghe Petrascu, Peisaj la Giverny / Landscape at Giverny by Samuel Mutzner and Nud cu spatele / Nude with her Back by Max Herman Maxy, each at 15,000 - 25,000 euros, Case la Vitre / Houses at Vitre by Gheorghe Petrascu and Natura statica cu galbenele si umbrela / Static nature with marigolds and umbrella, each at 18,000 - 25,000 euros, Natura statica cu trei vase si mere / Static nature with three pots and apples by Alexandru Ciucurencu at 12,000 - 18,000 euros.Adrian Ghenie, the best rated contemporary Romanian painter, is present in the auction with the work Landscape of autumn, at the estimated price of 4,000 - 6,000 euros.The auction also includes a section of Mircea Malita collection.