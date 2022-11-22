Pension computation point to increase by 12.5pct

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), announced on Monday evening that the ruling coalition decided to increase the state pension computation point by 12.5% starting in 2023 and grant cash aid to pensioners drawing pensions up to RON 3,000, told Agerpres.

"In the meeting of the ruling coalition, which took place this evening, we decided the following: for contributory pensions, we decided to increase the pension computation point by 12.5% from January 1, 2023. Its new value will thus be RON 1,784. At the same time, next year we will continue providing costumised support for retirees on low pensions, as follows: RON 1,000 for pensions under RON 1,500; RON 800 for pensions between RON 1,501 and RON 2,000 and RON 600 for pensions between RON 2,001 and 3,000. The amounts will be divided into two installments that will be granted every six months in 2023," Ciuca wrote on social media.

He also showed that people on pensions of less than RON 1,700 will get social vouchers of RON 250 in 2023 once every two months throughout the year.

"We will grant aid of RON 1,400 for the payment of energy bills, for pensioners over 60 years old drawing pensions of less than RON 2,000. The amount will be divided into two installments to cover the expenses this winter and next winter."

Ciuca said that it was also agreed that the state allowances for children should be indexed for inflation, disabled people should receive an extra-month allowance, and the allowances for veterans and war widows should also be indexed for inflation, meaning a total increase of approximately 30%.

"The times we are going through are marked by multiple global crises and we must provide a safety net to cushion the effects generated by high inflation. That is why PNL firmly opposed increases of less than 15% and got by negotiations total increases that exceed 15.8%."