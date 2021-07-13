 
     
Petromidia fire survivor transferred to Germany dies

explozie petromidia

One of the two persons injured in a recent explosion followed by fire at the Petromidia oil refinery who were transferred to Germany lost his life on Tuesday, Rompetrol has announced.

"Deeply saddened, we want to inform you that today one of the two colleagues transferred urgently to Germany for treatment in the aftermath of the incident at the Petromidia Refinery has lost his life. The general condition of the patient was stable throughout hospitalisation, transfer and treatment. Our thoughts and all our support go out to the family of the deceased colleague," reads the statement.

The second colleague hospitalised in Germany is currently stable and responding to treatment.

An explosion followed by a fire occurred on July 2 at the Petromidia Refinery that left one dead and five injured. Prosecutors have opened a criminal case for culpable homicide, culpable bodily harm and culpable destruction.

The two injured survivors were transferred to Offenbach, Germany, on July 5, Agerpres informs.

