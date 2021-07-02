Petromidia Refinery Explosion/PM Citu: I asked Raed Arafat and IGSU head to coordinate rescue intervention

Prime Minister Florin Citu announces he has asked Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat and Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) head Dan Iamandi to go to the Midia - Navodari platform and coordinate the intervention for the rescue of the persons caught in the blast at the Petromidia Refinery.

"I have been informed by Raed Arafat about the blast at Midia - Navodari Platform right after the incident occurred. I asked Secretary of State Raed Arafat and IGSU head Dan Iamadi to go on site and personally coordinate the intervention for rescuing the persons caught in the blast. At the same time, they must make sure that all logistics resources are deployed in order to keep the situation under control and avoid other casualties," the PM wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He points out that he asked the DSU head to assess, alongside the other specialists, if other safety measures are required, including evacuating some persons from the area.

"At the moment, the rescuers are intervening with three fire engines from ISU Dobrogea, backed by nine fire engines from Calarasi, Ialomita, Tulcea and Braila. In addition to these there is a multiple victim transport truck, a SMURD helicopter, five SMURD intervention cars and five ambulances from the Constanta Ambulance Service," Citu adds.