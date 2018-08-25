 
     
PG Lazar after JusMin Toader's announcement: MP and SRI collaboration was carried out under law

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Augustin Lazar

The collaboration between the Public Prosecution Service (MP) and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) was carried out according to the law, the protocol being merely a technical working procedure, a cooperation between the institutions with the strict observance of the law, Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar said on Saturday.


His mention comes after Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced the initiation of the assessment procedure of his managerial activity, in the context of the public debates regarding the protocols concluded between the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice and the Romanian Intelligence Service in December 2016.

