PG Lazar: There is no legal reason to remove Mrs Codruta Kovesi from office

Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice Augustin Lazar, reaffirms in a Facebook post, that there is no legal reason to remove from office Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi. "Taking into account the Justice Minister's decision to propose the removal from office of the prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate, Mr Augustin Lazar, the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, reaffirms his constantly expressed position, in the sense that, there is no legal reason to dismiss Mrs Codruta Kovesi," reads the post on the Facebook page of the Public Ministry.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Thursday that he will start the procedure for removing from office Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi.

Agerpres.