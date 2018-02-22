stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PG Lazar: There is no legal reason to remove Mrs Codruta Kovesi from office

rtv.net
tudorel toader augustin lazar

Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice Augustin Lazar, reaffirms in a Facebook post, that there is no legal reason to remove from office Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi. "Taking into account the Justice Minister's decision to propose the removal from office of the prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate, Mr Augustin Lazar, the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, reaffirms his constantly expressed position, in the sense that, there is no legal reason to dismiss Mrs Codruta Kovesi," reads the post on the Facebook page of the Public Ministry.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Thursday that he will start the procedure for removing from office Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi.

Agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO



Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.