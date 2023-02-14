PG Scutea complains of serious staff shortage with prosecutor's offices following massive retirements

secutor General Gabriela Scutea complained on Tuesday about the shortage of human resources the prosecutor's offices are grappling with, giving the example of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Macin District Court, which has no prosecutor at all, or the case of 12 units that work with only one filled position, told Agerpres.

According to the activity report of the Public Prosecution Service presented on Tuesday by PG Scutea, as many as 277 prosecutors ceased their activity in 2022, 256 thereof through retirement, 3 by resignation, 17 were appointed to the position of judge, and one was convicted of a crime.

"The filling degree of prosecutor's positions as of December 31, 2022 was 74.19 percent compared to 79.48 percent as of December 31, 2021. It should be noted that as a result of the drop of more than 5 percent, the Public Prosecution Service has seen its experience pool diminish, mainly through the dismissal of prosecutors from higher prosecutor's offices. 277 vacated prosecutor's positions is a figure almost double compared to 2020 (140) and by 65 percent higher compared to 2021 (168). The net ratio of vacated positions to appointments in office over the interval 2020 - 2022 is 2.07 to 1," Scutea declared.

"As far as human resources are concerned, proper staffing as a prerequisite for the efficient functioning of the prosecutor's offices no longer needs to be mentioned. Moreover, as regards the National Anticorruption Directorate - DNA, in 2022, its functioning was governed by measures aimed at fulfilling a NRRP milestone, specifically the filling of minimum 85 percent of prosecutor's positions until June 2023. From 75.38 percent in January 2022, the staffing rate dropped to 70.26 percent in December 2022. Specifically, recruitment for the DNA is done from the other prosecutor's offices, so that the dynamics of human resources within the system also produces imbalances - through promotions and transfers," said the head of the General Prosecutor's Office.

As for the staffing of management positions, at the end of 2022, out of a total of 652 positions existing at the Public Prosecution Service, 277 were actually occupied and 312 were filled by delegation.

Also, out of a total of 254 expert's positions provided for in the staffing schedule approved by order of the Justice Minister, 219 were filled and 35 remained vacant.