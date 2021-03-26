Physicians of other specialties can care for COVID-19 patients, without answering for potential harm

The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, declared on Thursday, that during the alert period physicians with specialties other than infectious diseases or ICU can care for COVID-19 patients, by respecting the medical protocols, without being liable for any harm or damages done during practicing, according to AGERPRES.

The decision was taken by the Government, through an emergency ordinance of amending the Health Law, Voiculescu specified.

He explained that if these protocols are respected by doctors, they cannot be held responsible and added that this is a good solution, used by other states and it is only about "a law-enforcement, in the current legislation, of a normality".

Asked if a psychiatrist or an orthopedist can treat a patient in the Intensive Care Unit, the Minister of Health replied: "If they have the necessary training, have alongside a specialist too, who supports them, and follows protocol, then you are safe".

The secretary of state with the Health Ministry Andreea Moldovan explained in turn that this decision brings an added peace for doctors who work there and specified that there is no question regarding the involvement of dentists.