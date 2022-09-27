Pieces from six prestigious collections, in an auction dedicated to interior design, at Artmark

Approximately 200 rare pieces - furniture made in famous European or Romanian workshops, vessels made of rare materials or decorative objects from the collections of Marina Dimitropoulos, Emanuel Isopescu, Moise Weinberg, Garabet Avachian, Herman Moser and Prince Ghyka - will be put up for sale, on October 6, at the interior design auction organized by Casa Artmark - "Beautiful houses. Interior design auction from classic to mid-century modern".

From the collection of Marina Dimitropoulos, a prominent presence in the Romanian artistic bohemia and an important collector of Romanian art and beyond -, the auction includes an Empire-style living room, consisting of a sofa, a pair of armchairs and four chairs, which is one of the most valuable items at the auction on October 6. The work, decorated with bronze and upholstered in silk, was purchased by Marina Dimitropoulos from a Paris atelier and has a starting price at auction of 3,000 euros. From the same collection comes the Biedermeier sofa, made in an Austro-Hungarian workshop, the starting price of which is 1,500 euros. The Marina Dimitropoulos collection brings together Empire-style showcases, Regency-style chests of drawers, Art Deco-style chests of drawers, a Sorrento veneer table, and silverware sourced from prominent Western auction houses.

From the collection of Moise Weinberg, a renowned art collector of the interwar period, come two Art Nouveau lots with a starting price of 400 euros each: a pair of chairs decorated with stylized irises and a large wrought iron lamp decorated with roses from 1915. Moise Weinberg's collection combined, in addition to paintings by Grigorescu, Vermont, Petrascu, Iser, as well as pieces of furniture of great value. Many exhibits from Weinberg's collection can be found today in major museums in Bucharest.

A rare sight is the collection of former TV presenter Emanuel Isopescu, which brings together several pieces of furniture made in the 19th and 20th centuries. A wonderful piece with a starting price of 800 is a Louis Philippe style sofa created by an Austro-Hungarian workshop or a pair of Louis XV armchairs made by a French workshop that has a starting price of 600 euros.

The pieces of the auction are on display until October 6 at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace and can be admired free of charge from Monday to Sunday.AGERPRES