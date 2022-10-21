Pilot center for assessment and protection of child victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence

"It is an environment responsive to the child's needs, furnished and decorated in such a way that it is welcoming, comfortable and protects the privacy of the testimonies," says the source.According to Save the Children, research has shown that repeated interviews can be very traumatic for the child and can cause retraumatization, which can have even more harmful effects on the child than the abuse itself.According to the data published by the National Authority for the Protection of Child's Rights and Adoption, as many as 1,349 cases of sexual abuse of children were registered in 2021, 173 boys and 1,176 girls, of whom 502 in urban areas and 847 in rural areas. In 1,041 of the cases, criminal prosecution of the aggressor was initiated, and 865 cases were closed.