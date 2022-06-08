Pitesti Zoo's new tiger cubs named Zeus and Ares following public vote

Pitesti locals have voted Zeus and Ares as the names for the tiger cub siblings that were recently born at the city zoo, the Pitesti City Hall announced on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

"The Pitesti Zoo's two little tigers, just a little over a month old, received their names from the Pitesti locals! The names that garnered the most votes from the 10 suggested variants are Zeus and Ares. Thus, after Thor, the tiger born prematurely at the Pitesti Zoo in 2018, whose name was also chosen by public vote, another two tigers born here receive powerful, mythology-inspired names," the release states.The naming campaign started a week ago and the vote was expressed by comments on the local government's relevant Facebook post."Born on May 2, 2022, the newest additions to the Pitesti Zoo are two male tiger cubs who turn one month today! Their names will be chosen by the children of Pitesti, who will vote their preferred name pair of the 10 proposals by the Pitesti Zoo caretakers: Shere Khan, Zimba, Mufasa, Saber, Zeus, Ares, Nimer, Mala, Lao, Zack," the Pitesti City Hall announced on June 2.The cited source also stated that as the pair are within the eight weeks to their first vaccination they are not allowed outside and cannot be seen by visitors, as their immunity is very low."After the 14 days of quarantine after the first vaccination, they will receive the second immunization shot between 12 and 17 weeks of age. 14 days after the second vaccination, the little tigers can step outside and be visited," the representatives of the Pitesti City Hall said.