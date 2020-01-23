The Ministry of Labor and Social Justice (MMJS), through the National Authority for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Children and Adoptions (ANDPDCA), the Ministry of Education and Research and UNICEF launched on Thursday the public information campaign "We grow stronger when we grow together."

One of the key messages of the campaign is that the place of children with disabilities is together with other children, both in the community, in the kindergarten and in the family, according to UNICEF Romania deputy representative Gabriel Vockel."Today we convey a very important message: the place of children with disabilities is together with all the other children, as part of the same community, so that they can play together, they can grow together, they can learn together. The sooner the child' disability is identified, the sooner support is provided to the child, the greater the chances for that child to grow. Similarly, the sooner a child with a disability goes to kindergarten and school, the more that child's chances of reaching their full potential increase. Research has shown that when a child with different learning skills is included in a class with other children, the entire class of children benefits from this situation, contrary to the belief that the results of the rest of the class would suffer," commented the representative of UNICEF Romania.The ANDPDCA head, Madalina Turza, underlined that the examples of successful integration of children with disabilities are due to the huge efforts of their families, but pointed out that the lack of the state's involvement in support of children with disabilities results in their family abandoning them.The Minister of Education and Research, Monica Anisie, said that the number of psychological counselors in schools will increase soon."We had discussions with representatives of the universities as in the number of students we give for universities, starting with the academic year 2020-2021, to find solutions to prepare as many school counselors, because the school, society in fact, needs support. We intend to train together teachers to have the skills to work with these children with various disabilities. We encourage teachers, young people who want to become teachers, to specialize, through continuous education or initial training."The Education Minister also said that for the integration of children with disabilities a parent training programme is also needed.

AGERPRES