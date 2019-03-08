PLUS' Ciolos: Judges with High Court of Cassation and Justice voted in favor of 2020 Alliance

The judges with the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) voted in favour of the USR PLUS 2020 Alliance, announced, on Friday, the chairman of the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, on his facebook page according to Agerpres.

"Now you have who to vote with! The 2020 Alliance goes to the EP elections! As we expected, the judges with the High Court of Cassation and Justice voted in favour of our Alliance! The fight continues with even more energy. We thank you for your effort, involvement and patience. Together we will succeed", Ciolos' post shows.The USR PLUS 2020 Alliance filed on Friday a challenge with the High Court of Cassation and Justice following the decision of the Central Electoral Bureau to reject the registration of the alliance for the European Parliament elections."We have filed a challenge today with the ICCJ and we trust that Romanians will not be denied the right to vote for the USR PLUS 2020 Alliance on May 26. The ICCJ decision will play a fundamental role in the future of democracy in Romania. Beyond any technicalities and problems with the law, we will move forward with the trust that this is merely a hiccup in the path of our victory. We continue to fight," said the Save Romania Union (USR) chairman, Dan Barna, in a press release.The Central Electoral Bureau published on Thursday the decision by which it rejected the protocol to constitute the electoral alliance "USR PLUS 2020 Alliance", the reason invoked being that the request to admit the protocol was formulated by Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, who are not enrolled in the Political Parties Register as chairmen of USR and, respectively, PLUS.