PLUS leader Ciolos on announced move of embassy to Jerusalem: 'Romania takes dissonant stance to EU'

PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos considers that through the planned move of the Romanian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as per the recent announcement made by Premier Dancila, Romania decides without any prior consultation to take a dissonant position towards the European partners exactly as it exercises the Presidency of the Council of the EU.

"As a full member of the European Union, Romania is currently exercising the Presidency of the Council of the EU. From this position, in disregard of the EU common foreign policy, Romania decides without any prior consultation to take a dissonant position towards the European partners. This is clear proof of the hypocrisy in the PSD rhetoric, which claims a pseudo-independence from the European interests for Romania's benefit, when in fact they act unscrupulously in favor of private interests unknown to the Romanian public," Dacian Ciolos said as cited in a PLUS release this Monday.

In the same context, PLUS considers that the announcement made by Romania's Prime Minister proves lack of knowledge of the Constitution, of the diplomatic protocol and, at the same time, ignorance of the country's strategic interests.

"The PSD-ALDE coalition has been complaining in recent years of having a difficult collaboration with President Klaus Iohannis. Yet by ignoring the Constitution and the President's role in foreign policy, the ruling parties are the ones that show ill-intent. Isolating the President of Romania, excluding him from the role assigned to him by the fundamental laws and permanent pestering is the only policy understood by this harmful coalition that has seized Romania and attempts to get it off its European track. Externally, such behavior could have dramatic consequences for our country," the release reads.

The PLUS leader also argues that Romania must return to its established role as a neutral mediator among the Middle East actors and put the country's long-term interests above all.

Premier Viorica Dancila announced a day ago that the Romanian embassy in Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after the "analysis is completed" and "in full consensus with all the constitutional actors involved." AGERPRES .