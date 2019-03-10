PLUS's Ciolos demands from Dragnea statements of PSD leadership of non-collaboration with Securitate political police

PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity, ed. n.) President Dacian Ciolos said on Sunday in southeastern Buzau that he wants to see from Liviu Dragnea "the statements in full responsibility of the PSD leadership saying that they have neither collaborated with the Securitate nor with intelligence services in the country and abroad", otherwise his accusations remain "empty words".

"First of all, I want to see from Liviu Dragnea statements in full responsibility of the PSD leadership that they have never collaborated with the Securitate (Communist-era political police, ed. n.) or with intelligence services in the country and abroad. That is we at PLUS have done, all those in leadership, starting with me, that is what they have to do as well," Dacian Ciolos said in a press conference.

At the same time, former Premier Ciolos claimed that (ruling Social Democratic Party's chairman, ed. n.) Liviu Dragnea "has nothing to sell but stories."

"That is what they have done since they took power: attacked justice, attacked the Romanian state to solve their problems, Romania is becoming more and more a party-controlled state. I want Liviu Dragnea to show me where the welfare is in the pocket of the Romanians. The fact that Dragnea goes only to the south where he has a praetorian guard that surrounds him and he hides because he does not have the courage to go in front of the Romanians to give explanations, shows how Dragnea has come to lead the PSD," Ciolos said.

AGERPRES .