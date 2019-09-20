PLUS's Ciolos: We will govern, as soon as we have majority in Parliament; this Gov't no longer rules legitimately

The Dancila Government "no longer rules legitimately" and the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS Alliance is ready to take over the governance as soon as it has a majority in Parliament, PLUS Chairman and MEP Dacian Ciolos stated on Friday.

"Mrs. Dancila no longer leads a legitimate Government. And Mrs. Dancila, in a democratic country, with a commonsense political class, should come before Parliament and ask for this vote of confidence. Because this Government no longer rules legitimately, it doesn't have majority in Parliament and it doesn't have the structure of the political coalition as it did in the beginning. Therefore there are many ways through which this Government can and should leave," Ciolos stated at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), where USR leader Dan Barna submitted his candidacy in the presidential elections.When asked whether the USR-PLUS Alliance enters the governance, he said: "As soon as we have the majority in Parliament which we can govern with."