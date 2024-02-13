PM Ciolacu: Election of skilled people, knowing how to build investment projects, main stake of first elections

The election of skilled people, who know how to build investment projects, is the main stake of this year's first elections, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, mentioning that villages and communes "cannot develop with demagogy," but with kindergartens, dispensaries, water and gas supply systems.

The prime minister participated in the ordinary session of the General Assembly of the Association of Romanian Municipalities on Tuesday.

"It is an election year and they will judge on the facts, that is on what has really been done in their locality. On important investment projects. That is why my absolute priority when I became prime minister was and remains to bring to the local communities the largest possible volume of investments, both from the budget and European money. Concretely, the reality is that the level of investments in local communities has reached unprecedented levels," said Ciolacu.

He brought to mind that the Anghel Saligny programme has contracted road, water and sewerage projects worth over 33 billion lei, plus 1.5 billion lei for gas, and the two PNDL (national local development, ed. note) programmes have already settled over 40 billion lei worth of invoices and almost 8,000 objectives financed.

"And the merits are yours, because, despite the challenges, you have managed to make good projects that will significantly increase the standard of living of rural inhabitants. (...) Our villages and communes cannot develop with demagogy, but with kindergartens, dispensaries, water and gas supply systems. And the hundreds of billions of lei needed to invest in such objectives come exclusively from European funds! We need skilled people elected, able to fight for money both in Brussels and Bucharest, but also on construction sites, with experts and builders!," said Ciolacu.

In the same context, he also mentioned the allocation from the Reserve Fund of 10 million euros, representing part of the aid that Romania has pledged to the Republic of Moldova, amounts earmarked for the development of the rural environment in the Republic of Moldova.

The prime minister told the local elected representatives that one of the government's priorities in this election year is to continue the investment projects.

"Mayors must be able to continue their investment projects. And be able to access new funding. And I will push the central administration as much as possible to decentralise decisions on such funding as much as we can. European funds must be accessed not from Bucharest, but from a place as close as possible to the destination of the money!," said Ciolacu.

He added that only after the digitisation of the administration has been truly achieved can we move on to the next step, the administrative reorganisation of the country.

He concluded with the promise that on Tuesday evening he will have a discussion with the representatives of local elected representatives on the topic of salaries.