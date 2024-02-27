PM Ciolacu: Gov't eying structural changes to turn national R&I system into economic development driver

The government is eying structural changes to the national research and innovation system in order to turn it into an economic development driver and increase Romania's competitiveness, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday in a message delivered at the 2024 Romanian Research Gala, an event organized by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation.

The message delivered by head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Alexandru Ghigiu points out that Romania is adept at seamlessly integrating research and production, and that research-based production is an established practice at various industrial facilities, citing the example of Dacia's car assembly plant in Mioveni, "where every 55 seconds a car comes off the production line, which means almost 1,400 vehicles per day." Ciolacu also mentioned the Constanta Shipyard, "which ranks 1st in Europe and 3rd worldwide as far as the construction of oil and chemical tankers is concerned, of state-of-the-art vessels for the transport of liquid goods."

He also pointed out that Romanian companies have grown into strong competitors on foreign markets. "And I'm not referring just to car or oil ship building - to engineering, but also to agriculture and food processing, IT or medicine," the prime minister said.

The head of the Executive emphasized that, for the first time since long, Romania's economic growth was the effect of investments and not of consumption, as the government has invested RON 1.6 billion in research development.

The prime minister also highlighted the support provided by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation through research scholarships to Romanian pupils and students who participate in international competitions that involve the creation of technical solutions.

Referring to the Romanian Research Gala, Ciolacu pointed out that for the first time after December '89, including at this Gala, the 11 most important science and technology projects masterminded by Romania's elite researchers, with substantial contributions in fields such as computer science, medicine, biotechnology or physics, will also be financially rewarded with a combined RON 3.3 million in prize money.

The prime minister also stressed that the presented measures are just a few specific aspects his government has turned its attention to in an extremely short time, in a bid to help Romanian research.

Researchers from several Romanian universities and research institutes were awarded at the 2024 Romanian Research Gala for projects in the fields of computer science, engineering, math & IT, earth sciences, environment and climate change, life sciences, chemistry, energy and advanced materials, biotechnology, humanities, medicine, social sciences and economics.