PM Ciolacu outraged by 'horrendous treatment' of elderly in abusive nursing homes

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday that he is outraged by the horrendous treatment the elderly hospitalized in the currently investigated residential care and social assistance centers were subjected to.

"I am outraged by the horrors experienced by the elderly in the residential care and social assistance centers which are now subject to a prosecutorial investigation! It is inadmissible that, in present-day Romania, such atrocities should happen to defenseless people! It is scandalous that individuals lacking soul and moral standards take advantage of the difficult situation of vulnerable people, in order to divert state budget allocations for their own benefit. This morning I asked all the institutions with responsibilities in the field - the National Consumer Protection Authority, the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority, the National Agency for Social Security Payments and Inspection, the National Authority for the Protection of the Disabled Persons' Rights, the Public Health Directorate - to urgently proceed to a nationwide control action in all of Romania's care and assistance centers financed from public money," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

He asked "those required to verify compliance with the law" to sanction "with maximum severity" any violation that endangers the life and health of the vulnerable people in these centers.

"I will carefully follow developments in this case," Ciolacu said. AGERPRES