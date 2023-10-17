PM Ciolacu: Romanian community in Israel can count on the support of the Government in Bucharest

The Romanian community in Israel can count on the support of the Government in Bucharest, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said.

The Prime Minister met on Tuesday with representatives of the Romanian diaspora in Israel.

"An exciting meeting with the Romanian diaspora in Israel! In such moments, words cannot soothe the loss of loved ones. The community can count on the full support of the Government in Bucharest. Romania was and is a safe place for those who want a refuge for themselves and their families!," said Marcel Ciolacu in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to a government press release, in Israel, Prime Minister Ciolacu met with representatives of the Romanian community affected by the security situation in the region.

"I am by your side and I ask you to have confidence that we will do everything possible to support you and offer you security," the Prime Minister told the Romanian citizens in Israel.

The source mentions that, so far, the Romanian authorities have provided support for the safe repatriation of more than 2,200 Romanian citizens in Israel and continue to provide consular assistance to Romanian citizens who request support for their return home.

According to the press release, in the presence of the Jewish community, the Prime Minister presented Menachem Hacohen, Chief Rabbi of the Jewish community in Romania from 1997-2011, with the 'Star of Romania' National Order in the rank of Grand Officer, a distinction awarded by the President of Romania.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu was accompanied on his visit to Israel by Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu, MP Silviu Vexler, President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, and Romania's Ambassador to Israel Radu Ioanid.

AGERPRES