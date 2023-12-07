PM Ciolacu visiting the UN: Romania loves peace and believes in negotiation through conflict resolution

The need to strengthen international order through norms, with the United Nations playing the main role, the consequences of the military aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the global food safety and the conflict in the Gaza Strip were the main topics discussed at the meetings prime minister Marcel Ciolacu had in the USA on Wednesday with Antonio Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, and with Dennis Frances, the president of the General Assembly of this forum.

"We support your leadership and vision, as reflected in Our Common Agenda regarding the future of global cooperation through an inclusive and efficient multilateralism, which will mean a renewed solidarity between people and the next generations, a new social agreement rooted in human rights, a better management of the essential common goods and the global public goods to the benefit of us all, in a fair and sustainable way," underscored the prime minister, during his meeting with the secretary general of the UN, Antonio Guterres.

Prime minister Ciolacu voiced Romania's firm support for the reforming efforts of the UN and appreciated that 2024 is going to be a pivotal year for the world organization, especially considering the need for an ambitious result at the Future Summit, a major test, and revealing at the same time for the member states' capacity to work together efficiently, shows a press release of the government sent to AGERRES.

In what concerns the Ukrainian issue, the Romanian head of Executive showed that Romania supports the Formula for Peace, a unique framework meant to lead to a comprehensive peace, just and sustainable in Ukraine, and that our country will continue to firmly support the resilience of the Republic of Moldova, the second most affected country in the region.

"As a state that went through the world wars of last century, with much suffering and great losses, Romania loves peace and aspires to a solution to put an end to all divergences of interests between the world states through dialogue and negotiation. Diplomacy is always preferable to weapons. But at the same time we want a peace that will not reward the aggressors," the head of the Romanian Executive said in the abovementioned press release.

Related to the Gaza Strip, the high Romanian official congratulated Antonio Guterres for the special role he played in facilitating access to humanitarian aid in the area, and voiced his special appreciation for the efforts made by the UN despite the risks to continue to grant assistance to the Palestinian people and send condolences for the loss of lives among these people.

"We support your approach in what concerns the current situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip, which is essentially about observing the international law and the international human rights," said the Romanian official, adding that the main objectives here, according to Romania, should be to prevent more human lives being lost among the civilians, improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, liberating the hostages as soon as possible and without conditions, preventing a regional spread of the conflict and creating a political horizon that will lead to the implementation of the two states solution.

In his turn, Antonio Guterres congratulated Romania for the major role it played in supporting the Ukrainian refugees and for preventing a food crisis at the global level, through facilitating the transit of grains from Ukraine to the global markets. Moreover, he remarked the manner in which Romania managed to get mobilized and send humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza, and mentioned Romania's potential in normalizing the situation in the region, through its friendly relations with both Israel and the Palestinian state, shows the same source.

Other topics addressed during the meetings of the prime minister with the two high UN officials, Antonio Guterres and Dennis Frances, referred to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, climate change management, combating disinformation, strengthening the UN presence in Romania, as a response to the offensive of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, and the active role played by our country in UN actions for peace and security, sustainable development and human rights.

At the end of the meetings at the UN headquarters, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu signed the Charter of the United Nations Organization and visited the Permanent Mission of Romania to the UN, to meet with the representatives of the diplomatic corps working within it.

