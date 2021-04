PM Citu: 115,000 persons get immunised daily: vaccination is the only way to escape pandemic

Prime Minister Florin Citu pointed out that starting on Tuesday the vaccination capacity reaches 115,000 persons per day at the national level and he urged Romanians again to get immunised, as vaccination is the only way to escape the pandemic.

"Great news for the Romanians! We did what we had promised. Today the vaccination capacity has reached 115,000 persons per day. I urge you all to get vaccinated. This is the only way to escape the pandemic. We need to make a common effort to return to normalcy as soon as possible. Only by getting all involved, only by being responsible and observing the health protection measures we will be able to resume our lives before the pandemic," Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.