PM Citu: 40 or 50 beds to go until 1,600-bed ICU capacity

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that another 12 intensive care beds have been opened up and that there are 20 free ICU beds available nationwide.

"Another 12 ICU beds have been opened up since Thursday, there are 20 free beds available nationwide. However, the ICU remains stretched, the resource allocation must further remain high. It takes the same effort as so far, we must continue, even if - and this is the good news - the figures show falling positivity rates and a steady downward trend even for Bucharest and the big cities; the Covid incidence rate is going down with each day, which is good and we hope to continue at the same pace. I assured the Public Health Directorates that they have my entire support. ( ...) We still have 40 or 50 beds to go until we reach a capacity of 1,600 ICU beds," Florin Citu said on Sunday, after attending the meeting of the National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre in Ciolpani.

He also specified that the necessary health workers to service the newly operationalised ICU beds have also been identified and that if there is a legal hindrance that prevents the hiring of ICU workforce, the necessary adjustments will be made to smooth out the problem.

PM Citu also underscored that another piece of good news is that the COVID vaccination rate reached 20% in Bucharest, and almost 18% in Ilfov County.

"Things are faring well and we have a chance to reach 50% by the end of May, as we said. We must vaccinate," the Prime Minister said, adding that several cities apart from Bucharest are preparing drive-thru vaccination centres.