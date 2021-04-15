PM Citu announces adoption of emergency ordinance on Oltenia Energy Complex restructuring plan

The government adopted at its meeting this Thursday an emergency ordinance on the restructuring plan of the Oltenia Energy Complex, a plan that has already been greenlighted by the European Commission, and which provides for the grant of 664.1 million lei as state aid to the power facility for the purchase of green certificates, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

"There was need for an emergency ordinance for the restructuring plan of the Oltenia Energy Complex. This is an EC-approved plan for the purchase of green certificates. There would have been problems there, had the certificates not been procured, so we also found a financing mechanism, and the ordinance was also passed," Florin Citu told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government, agerpres.ro confirms.