PM Citu: COVID Digital Green Certificate, operational as of July 1

Florin Cîțu

The COVID Digital Green Certificate will be operational from July 1, Prime Minister Florin Citu said.

"It will be operational and it will be exactly like in other countries, people will travel with the green certificate, exactly under the conditions that are written there. I had a meeting with the Deputy Secretary General of the Government who deals with these certificates, which is, in fact, an application. And we had an update yesterday, it will be ready next week, so it will be operational on July 1," Florin Citu told on Thursday a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government, when asked if the European digital certificate will be ready starting July 1.

