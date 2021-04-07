PM Citu: Decision to set up interministerial committee for return to normalcy on June 1 to be published in Official Journal

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that he presented to the Government the decision on the establishment of the Interministerial Committee for Romania's return to normalcy on June 1, 2021, mentioning that it will be published in the Official Journal, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I presented the decision of the Prime Minister, which will be published today in the Official Journal establishing the Interministerial Committee for Romania's return to normalcy on June 1, 2021. This is a first step, as we announced. We should have at end-May 5 million people vaccinated, and at end-July, according to the schedule of receiving the doses of vaccines in the next period, we will have 10 million vaccinated, 70pct of the adults and we can talk in these two stages of reopening the economy. I want to start this discussion already, this is what I told my colleagues from the Government, to prepare, to make sure that we have the best measures," said Citu, after the Executive meeting.

He added that the IMF gave "good" news, estimating an economic growth of 6pct for Romania.

"The IMF, which is a critic of all developing economies, has come with very good news for Romania, which shows that it is confident in the measures that this Government is taking and in the governing program, an economic growth of 6% estimated for this year, much more than what the Government estimated, the Statistics Commission or the international institutions estimated," the Prime Minister explained.