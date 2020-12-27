PM Citu: First person vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania - reference moment in fight against virus

Prime Minister Florin Citu considers that the moment of vaccinating the first person against COVID-19 in Romania is a "historical", "reference" one for Romania in the fight against the new coronavirus.

"The first person vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania and a historical/reference moment for our country, in the fight against the virus that kidnapped too many lives and ran havoc in the whole world! Mihaela Anghel, nurse from the team that took over the first confirmed patient with SARS-CoV-2 in our country received the first vaccine against COVID-19. After 10 months from the first case of infection in Romania, the fight through which we can regain our normal life begins.Vaccination against COVID-19 begins with the people without whom the health of Romanians could no longer be ensured", Citu writes on Facebook.

He points out that there will be free vaccines for all those who want to get immunized, and for those who "still hesitate", specialists come up with solid, scientifically validated information to help them make the right decision.

"Vaccination is safe, voluntary / non-compulsory and no restrictions will be imposed on those who are not vaccinated! Vaccination against COVID-19 is the fastest and safest way to manage and limit the pandemic. Vaccination, along with complying with the measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including at Christmas and New Year's Eve, give us a chance to return to normal," he said.

The Chief of the Executive reminds that Romania received the first 10,000 doses of vaccine on Saturday and will receive around 140,000 doses per week.

"Romania will benefit from approximately 10 million doses of vaccine. The first steps in the vaccination campaign have been flawless so far and I am sure that this campaign will continue very well in the future," Citu said.

He also mentioned the existence of the national information platform on vaccination against COVID-19 - Rovaccinare: www.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro.

The first person in Romania that was vaccinated against COVID-19 is a nurse from the "Matei Bals" National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest.

Mihaela Anghel is a general nurse, a member of the medical team that, on February 27 this year, took over the first patient in Romania confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

She received the first dose of vaccine, on Sunday, at 9.00, to the applause of the medical staff from the Matei Bals Institute in the Capital.

The event was also attended by the new Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu.

The COVID vaccination campaign starts on Sunday, targeting, in the first phase, the medical staff from all 10 infectious disease hospitals in the front line in the fight against the new coronavirus.

