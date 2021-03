PM Citu: Gov't approved draft on cooperation with US Gov't on nuclear-energy projects in Cernavoda

The Government approved on Wednesday the draft law ratifying the agreements between the Romanian and the US Governments on cooperation in connection with nuclear-energy projects in Cernavoda and will send it to Parliament for adoption in an emergency procedure, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

"The draft law ratifying the agreements between the Romanian Government and the US Government on cooperation in connection with the Cernavoda nuclear and energy projects has been approved. This bill is going to the Romanian Parliament in an emergency procedure," Florin Citu said at the Victoria Governmental Palace.