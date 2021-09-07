PM Citu: Gov't has approved first budget revision of this year

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday stated that the gov't has approved the budget revision, with the GDP having been re-evaluated at a nominal value of 1.17 billion lei, compared to 1.11 billion in the beginning of the year.

"We have approved the budget revision for 2021, the first this year. There are several important elements that I need to mention. First of all, the revision relies on a re-evaluation of the GDP. (...) The GDP has a nominal value of 1.17 billion lei at this point, compared to 1.11 billion in the beginning of the year," Citu stated at the Victoria Palace, Agerpres informs.