PM Citu: Green vaccine pass to be rolled out in Romania starting July 1

Prime Minister Florin Citu, while on a visit today to Zalau - Salaj County, reminded that the European "green vaccine pass" that will be issued EU-wide to facilitate travel will be also rolled out in Romania beginning July 1.

"We'll have a green certificate beginning with July 1," Citu told a press conference, cautioning in the context that the pandemic is not over yet and the vaccination campaign will continue, with focus on rural areas, in order to bring the vaccine as close as possible to the people.

"We must do more, because the pandemic is not over. (...) We have very good results, but we mustn't slack off. This vaccination campaign continues until there is no more case left and that's the moment when we can say that we have overcome the pandemic," Florin Citu said.

He also invited the Social Democrats to join efforts in support of the vaccine rollout.

"Honestly, until today I haven't seen [PSD leader] Marcel Ciolacu go to a vaccination center, to support the vaccination campaign. Neither Sorin Grindeanu or anyone else in the party leadership, like Mrs. Gabriela Firea. (...) I don't understand why, because this vaccination campaign belongs to all of us, it's a campaign for the return to normalcy of entire Romania, not just of the National Liberal Party or of this government. I will raise this challenge for the Social Democrat opinion leaders every time, to come and support this public vaccination campaign," the Premier said.

Florin Citu also visited the vaccination walk-in facility organized this weekend in the parking lot of a mall in Zalau.

"Salaj County is on the 10th position, with a vaccination rate of almost 30 percent, so we have to do more because we must bring the vaccine as close as possible to the citizens and you have the necessary resources and if you need more, you can also call on the government for help. Thank you and congratulations again for everything you have done here," PM Citu said.

The European Parliament finally approved on June 9 the EU COVID-19 digital certificate to facilitate travel within the Union and contribute to economic recovery.

The certificate shall be issued free of charge by the national authorities and will be available in digital or paper format and shall include a QR code. The document will serve as proof of the holder's vaccination, negative testing or having undergone COVID-19.

The system will apply from July 1 for a period of 12 months. Holding a certificate will not be a precondition for freedom of movement. At the same time, the certificate will not be considered a travel document.