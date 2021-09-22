PM Citu: Health Ministry will equip 1,522 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

Prime Minister Florin Citu at the end of the government meeting on Wednesday announced that the Ministry of Health will equip 1,522 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, agerpres reports.

"Yesterday when we had a videonconference I asked the Ministry of Health for information regarding the issue of the ICU beds. The Ministry of Health undertook to make operational, through a resilience plan, as fast as possible, new ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, up to 1,522. I also said yesterday that I believe we should reach up to 2,000 beds, but this is what we have now, in terms of information. Most of them will be made operational in Bucharest. We will have 308 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in the first stage. Cluj County will reach 82 ICU beds, Mures 79, Iasi 77, Timis 71 ICU beds for COVID patients," showed the PM during a conference at the Victoria Palace.

He mentioned that, if necessary, the Ilfov County Hospital will switch to a COVID regime."Yesterday I contacted the president of Ilfov County Council and I proposed that the county hospital switched to a COVID regime. He agreed. We will use this hospital, if we need it, as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital," said Citu.