PM Citu: I agree that we need to transparentize tips, I am not sure about taxing them

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday stated that he agrees with the "transparentizing of the tips," but he was "not sure" about taxation, since new takes bring such "direct" and "indirect" effects, which must be considered.

He was asked about a proposal launched by the representatives of the HoReCa regarding the taxation of the tips by 10 per cent, which measure would bring an additional 5 million lei to the budget per year, while they could also offer higher salaries.

"I would like to discuss this with the ones who actually get the tips, to see if they agree. I know about the measure, I saw it before. I agree that we need a transparentizing of the tips, but not with the taxation, and you very well that I have certain doubts every time. When we introduce new taxes, they have direct and indirect effects and, in the end, I would like to know what would be the indirect impact and nobody tells me that at this point and I would like to discuss this," the PM told a press conference at the Victoria Palac, Agerpres informs..