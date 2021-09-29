PM Citu: I believe there are more than 70 responsible MPs who do not want to blow up country

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Florin Citu considers that in the Romanian Parliament there are more than 70 responsible parliamentarians, who will not vote for the censure motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"I believe that in the Romanian Parliament there are more than 70 responsible parliamentarians, who do not want to blow up the country when we have to approve so many normative acts, we have a PNRR to implement and a winter is coming with many challenges, when one needs a government. There is no telling, afterwards... I told you that after this step no one has a very clear plan. PNL said very clearly in which direction it is going, so there is no discussion there, PNL has a proposal for prime minister and that's the one with which it is moving forward. PSD said that it does not want to govern, so they have no plan, they just want to blow up the country and go home, and those from USR [Save Romania Union], I don't know, they side with AUR [the Alliance for the Union of Romanians] and PSD and I don't see any strategy there, they will vote with anyone, if there was another party they would vote with them anyway, so there really isn't any strategy. But so far we haven't seen a plan B, which means that we will be in a very long interim, with the same government, but a very long interim and we will see what we can do in that situation," Florin Citu told a press conference on Wednesday, at the end of the Government meeting, at Victoria Palace of Government.

"Today, in the Romanian Parliament there is a USR - PLUS [ Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity] - PSD alliance that we talked about and no one believed me. I told you that this alliance exists, I think it is now clear for USR voters where USR has always been - by PSD and by AUR. This alliance was formed in the Romanian Parliament and we will have a motion on Monday [debate and vote on Tuesday - ed.n.], we will see if they go all the way and if they actually vote for a PSD motion, which is actually a motion, we saw, against USR PLUS, as well. I have read that motion and it is also directed against USR PLUS. But, in the end, it is clear that for some parties the interest of Romanians is not so important. Although together we were on the street against what the PSD did in Romania for years, it seems that today it is ok to sit next to PSD and next to AUR," said Citu, Agerpres informs.