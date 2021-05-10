 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: I have requested employers to support COVID vaccination campaign, business environment's involvement is essential

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that at a meeting this Monday at the Victoria Palace with representatives of the Concordia employers' organization, he asked for the collective organization's support for the COVID vaccination campaign, highlighting that the involvement of the business environment in this process is essential.

"I had a very good discussion today with the representatives of the Concordia employers' organization regarding ways to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. We have the same objective: bring normality one step closer by immunizing as many of us as possible. I requested the employers to support the vaccination campaign and reminded that each company has the possibility to organize vaccination centers for its employees and their families. The involvement of the business environment is essential, and the Government comes in with the logistic support," Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.