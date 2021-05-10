PM Citu: I have requested employers to support COVID vaccination campaign, business environment's involvement is essential

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that at a meeting this Monday at the Victoria Palace with representatives of the Concordia employers' organization, he asked for the collective organization's support for the COVID vaccination campaign, highlighting that the involvement of the business environment in this process is essential.

"I had a very good discussion today with the representatives of the Concordia employers' organization regarding ways to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. We have the same objective: bring normality one step closer by immunizing as many of us as possible. I requested the employers to support the vaccination campaign and reminded that each company has the possibility to organize vaccination centers for its employees and their families. The involvement of the business environment is essential, and the Government comes in with the logistic support," Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page.