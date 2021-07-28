PM Citu: I suggested US Secretary of Commerce that some of the US reshoring companies come to Romania

Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that in a recent conversation with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, he suggested that some of the US production facilities undergoing reshoring come to Romania, pointing out that the idea was very well received by the US official.

"I see that there was no question on this subject, but I want to tell you: my conversation with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was excellent in which what Romania has done this year is very much appreciated, where I proposed that part of the companies undergoing reshoring in the United States, part of these production facilities should come to Romania, an idea that was very well received by the secretary of commerce. The United States is at a very good level at the moment. The strategic partnership is going very well," Citu told a news conference at the Government House at the end of a government meeting.

On Tuesday, Citu had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to reiterate Romania's commitment to a shared agenda with the US of "prosperity and democracy., Agerpres informs.

"Excellent call with UC Commerce Sec. Gov. Raimondo. Discussed strategic opportunities in the context of RO investments and market-based reforms agenda. Expressed Romania's commitment to our shared agenda of prosperity and democracy," Citu wrote in a message on his Twitter page.