PM Citu: I think there is no minimum wage in the public sector; we come up with new pay law

Prime Minister Florin Citu states that in the public sector there is no longer a minimum wage, as pay bonuses are being awarded "just because you show up at work," according to AGERPRES.

"I have said that in these four years income in the public sector (...) have doubled, the figures are real (...) Just think that in 2016 53 billion lei were spent on public employees, and today 110 billion lei are spent. Of these 110 billion lei, 27 are almost all to cover bonuses. It would not be a problem if these bonuses would go to people who have done or overdone their job, (...) unfortunately, these bonuses are given only because one shows up at work, 99% of them," Citu told the B1 TV private broadcaster on Wednesday.

He added that the new pay law will set performance indices for those bonuses in the public sector.

"We are coming up with a new pay law. It will work on how this money will be distributed. The 110 billion lei will be distributed along performance criteria. People will have performance indicators that we will work out together with companies. We will often have to take private sector companies to help us define these indicators and people will be remunerated based on performance. I think there are good people in the public sector who (...) need to be rewarded," said Citu.

He added that there is no longer a minimum wage in the public sector, which his opinion is a benchmark in assessing revenues in the public sector.

"In the public sector, I don't think there is a minimum wage. I don't think you can find a minimum wage in the public sector. This is where we should start," Citu said.

Asked if he was "at war" with the trade unions, the prime minister replied: "The unions are at war with me; I just want transparency."