PM Citu: I too want schools to reopen, but we have this pandemic conditionality

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he too wants schools to reopen, but stressed that this is conditional on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had a discussion with Mr. Kelemen Hunor (leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR, ed. n.), and with Mr. Barna (leader of the Save Romania Union - USR, ed. n.) and I too want schools to reopen, to have restaurants opened, I said that last year too. As far as I'm concerned, if it wasn't for the health problem, I'd like them to be reopened. Yet we have this pandemic conditionality. (...) Personally, I believe that we must do everything we need to be able to reopen schools as early as possible, which is why it is important that in addition to the vaccination campaign we also have this campaign to reduce the effects of the pandemic, to keep up the pace. So far we've seen that numbers have dropped, we've reached a comfortable level, there are cities, municipalities that have come out of quarantine. If we keep this trend, we can reopen schools on February 8th," said Citu at the Victoria Palace after the meeting of the Government.

