PM Citu: I want to get sure that we meet in Romania all conditions for competitive energy market

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said he will tell representatives of the energy market that he wants to understand what was happening with the rising prices and also wants to get sure that the conditions of a competitive market are met in Romania as well.

He was asked what would be the topics to be addressed at his meeting on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, with the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, and with the representatives of ANRE (the National Energy Regulatory Authority), Transelectrica, OPCOM and the Competition Council, and he said:

"I have two goals today, at that meeting. First of all, I would like to understand what is happening with the increase in prices. I know very well that there are several explanations, like the increase in prices for those green certificates and so on. At the same time, I called the Competition Council, because there is a big difference from liberalisation, from free market to competitive market, and I want to make sure that in Romania we also meet the conditions of a competitive market, because, in the end, free market means one thing, but only if you have a competitive market can the prices decrease. So, we have to make sure that we also have a competitive market, that is why the Competition Council is there as well," said Florin Citu.

On Thursday, the PM handed over to the new minister, Dan Vilceanu, the portfolio from the Ministry of Finance, which he held as an interim for almost 45 days, Agerpres informs.