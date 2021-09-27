PM Citu: If CCR gives us right regarding censure motion, chambers' heads will have to leave

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the heads of the two chambers of Parliament should "go home" if the Constitutional Court will give justice to the Government regarding the challenge on the subject of the motion censure filed by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians).

"My opinion didn't change - if the Court agrees with us, the presidents of the two chambers, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, should go home because they have vitiated and supported a vitiated procedure to overthrow a Government, the Government of Romania, in a complicated situation. (...) Also, I would like to see, now I don't know, but we will see tomorrow, we will see how USR will explain how they, when they were always the ones who tell us about Justice, and about how to obey the law, argued, if the Court says so, a flawed procedure," said Citu, at the PNL headquarters.

The Constitutional Court of Romania is to discuss on Tuesday, September 28, the challenge regarding the existence of a legal conflict between the Parliament and the Government on the subject of the censure motion of USR PLUS and AUR.

The Prime Minister filed a challenge with the CCR regarding the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Parliament and the Government in which an "unconstitutional, both unfair and abusive conduct, towards the executive authority" is invoked, as the motion of censure was initiated, filed and communicated in "violation of the constitutional provisions of Article 113 paragraph (2) of the Constitution., Agerpres informs.