PM Citu: If one minister doesn't get the votes, nothing happens to the Government

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday evening that the Government would fall only in the case of the adoption of a censure motion, but that wouldn't happen in case the new ministers got rejected, following the change in the political composition of the Cabinet, agerpres reports.

"We must be very careful here. It is not the Government going, I am going with the ministers before Parliament. Therefore the Government only falls if there is a censure motion. If one minister doesn't get the votes, nothing happens to the Government. That area lacks a minister and there is a situation there... (...) Of course. In 45 days we go to Parliament with new ministers," he told TVR1 national television broadcaster.

The PM pointed out that the respective portfolios were going to be covered by National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), in case the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance didn't return at rule.On the other hand, Citu said there were higher chances of USR PLUS going back inside the coalition rather than going in the opposition."I believe there are higher chances to come back at rule with USR, rather than with a minority government. (...) PNL has already said it - the variant unanimously voted, by Ludovic Orban included, is to support the prime minister in office and the prime minister's demarches of rebuilding the coalition. There is not doubt here," the PM pointed out.