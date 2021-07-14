PM Citu: I'm sure Ministry of Health will be prepared for 4th wave of pandemic; solution is vaccination

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday stated that vaccination is the only solution in stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and that he was certain the Ministry of Health will be prepared for a fourth wave of the pandemic.

"I said very clearly while we were still in the third wave and towards the end of the third wave that we won't give up our capacities for COVID. At the same time, I said that I wanted to have a system created in such a manner so that we will be able to switch very fast from a non-COVID to a COVID system in the ICU sections. I am certain that the Ministry of Health took into account what I said back then and it will be prepared for a wave four," said Citu, after the Government meeting held at the Victoria Palace.

According to the PM, the difference between the third wave and a future wave is that now all types of vaccines are available "anywhere, anytime.""We were still receiving small quantities of vaccines during the third wave. So there is a difference, a vital one, I would say, in terms of where are we at right now with the fight against the virus. The vaccine is the only solution, we all need to get immunised," said Florin Citu.When asked about the increasingly smaller numbers of people who get vaccinated, he underscored that vaccination against COVID is not compulsory in Romania.