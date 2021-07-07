 
     
PM Citu invokes Romania's 7.4pct economic growth estimate, adds private sector responds..

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu invokes the European Commission's estimates according to which Romania is expected to record a 7.4 percent economic growth this year, adding that the private sector has responded positively to the measures implemented.

"We promised, we accomplished! The European Commission forecasts an economic growth of 7.4 percent in 2021 for Romania. The highest economic growth in the EU! The private sector has responded positively to the measures implemented so far and is confident that we will keep to all the reforms announced," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

He also attached the image of a Twitter post of the European Commission, according to which Romania would register an economic growth of 7.4 percent this year, the highest in the EU, Agerpres informs.

stiripesurse.ro
