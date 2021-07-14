PM Citu: Members of the coalition to assess progress made in justice laws reform

Prime Minister Florin Citu says it's time for the members of the governing coalition to "responsibly" assess the progress made in the reform of the justice laws and, if the decisions so far have not been the best, to find another way "to fix what PSD (Social Democratic Party) damaged."

"I think it is time for the coalition members to assess the progress we have made in reforming the justice laws. We must courageously, responsibly look to see if the decisions made so far have been the best and if we are moving in the right direction. If not, we still need to have the courage and responsibility to find another way to repair what PSD damaged in the justice field in recent years. But if we do not look closely and see what we are doing, we need the coalition members to be responsible and see exactly where we stand, and if we go in the right direction," Citu said at the Victoria Palace on Wednesday.

He added that he was ready for a reassessment on the topic, if necessary."I support all those reforms, as I supported them in the governing programme, which I have assumed, and I will do everything in my power to convince the members of the coalition and the party leadership that this is the right direction, the one we undertook in the governing programme. And I repeat, if we needed to reassess, then we should reassess," the PM pointed out.