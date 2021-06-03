PM Citu: New law on public pension system to be approved in Government, Parliament in 2022 to take effect in 2023

The draft law on the public pension system is to be approved by the Government in the second quarter of next year, in the Parliament - in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will enter into force in the first quarter of 2023, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday.

"Let me give you the timetable: the approval in the Government of the draft law on the public pension system - in the second quarter of 2022, so here is the milestone, the adoption in Parliament of the new Law on the pension system - in the fourth quarter of 2022. The new law on the pension system will come into force in the first quarter of 2023. So these are the targets we will stick to, and now we are entering the debate on the bill. You will see publicly that the procedure by which we will have these laws will be transparent," Florin Citu told a press conference at Victoria Palace, at the end of the Executive's meeting.