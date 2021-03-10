Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday told a press conference that a notification will be filled with the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) based on the conclusions formulated by the Control Corps of the Prime Minister related to the fire at the "Matei Bals" Institute.

"I have here a notification regarding the checks carried out at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. There are several things, things you already knew: that it worked without a fire safety permit. Other irregularities, to give you just a few examples were: the walls of escape routes were not fire resistant, the fire detection, signaling and alarm system was did not fully covered the building. On the inside - there were no such optical and/or acoustic alarm devices. There are several things that my colleagues from the Control Corps mentioned. So, yes, a notification will be filled with the National Anti-corruption Directorate and it's related to: contracting services in the field of emergency interventions with a company that was not approved by IGSU [General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations - editor's note] and was not organized to ensure the mandatory requirements in a hospital unit with a number of 640 beds. This is an important point. Another things was: the presence in the pavilions of the institute of electrical deceives and electrical ignition sources that do not fall into the category of medical devices. So, yes, there are several things to consider," the Prime Minister said in a statement at the end of the government meeting.

He mentioned that it is also important to know to what extent, at the level of hospitals, preventive measures have been implemented based on the plan drawn up during the term of the former Minister of Health."I waited for the Ministry of Health to come up with its own reports. It hasn't done it yet, that's why I came up with this report. I know there is a great interest in seeing what happened there and how we can correct and prevent such events from happening again. I hope that we will learn from these mistakes and that these things will no longer exist in the future. I also expect, of course, measures to be taken. I know from the former Minister of Health that there is a plan of measures, I have received it. We all want to see how many of these measures have been implemented," Citu specified.