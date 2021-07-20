PM Citu on gov't document on his support: Those who say it's real, should bring evidence

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday said that those who claim that the government document with the score on the internal campaign in the PNL (National Liberal Party) is real must present evidence, and added that, if necessary, he will conduct checks.

"My collaborators are overzealous in drawing up a lot of documents during this period. I don't remember seeing this document. (...) I say that those who say it's a real document - and I've seen that discussions have reached the public space - should come with evidence. (...) There are several documents that exist with proposals, I don't remember seeing this document," Citu said before the coalition meeting in Parliament, agerpres.ro confirms.

Asked if he thought it was Okay for a state secretary to campaign for him, the prime minister replied: "These things don't seem right to me, but I don't know if that happened."

"I say that whoever says it's a real document should come up with the evidence to prove it. (...) I didn't see that document. All documents from the Government, official ones, have a signature, are registered and so on. I haven't studied this document. I don't know what it is about. (...) If necessary, I'll also conduct checks. I didn't know about this document, it wasn't brought to me," Citu said.

He said he had discussions with his state advisers about a lot of things.

"I'm interested in documents that come directly to me, not the ones that come to me through the press," Citu said.

The Government's head has been questioned what measures should be taken against the state adviser in question, if this document is proven truthful.

"I don't tolerate something like that, if it turns out to be true. (...) We'll see. I don't tolerate such behavior, but whoever says it's a real document has to prove it. Mr Orban - Mr President - and Mr. Eugen Teodorovici as well had this document. Mr. Eugen Teodorovici and Orban must come and prove," the prime minister said, adding that he had seen the document in the press.

The prime minister made it clear that none of his advisers work at the same time at the party and that he drafts his own party messages.

The journalists also asked the prime minister about the difference between him and Liviu Dragnea (Former PSD leader), who employed two people at DGASPC (Social Assistance and Child Protection General Directorate) Teleorman and who were actually working at the party, Dragnea being convicted of this crime.

"I don't see anything similar here," Citu pointed out.

The Prime Minister reiterated that such a document was not registered with his Chancellery.

"I didn't say it didn't exist. I said that whoever has evidence that it's a real document and so on, they have to come and present it. (...) I checked, it doesn't exist. Last time too, when public documents appeared in the public space, I checked. Such a document was not registered with my Chancellery, it was not presented, it was not presented to me, it is not signed," Florin Citu said.