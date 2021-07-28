PM Citu on PNRR: My target is to have it approved around 15 September

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday evening that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) would be approved by the European Commission around 15 September.

"We have a new government, a coalition that started the discussion on the PNRR later than the other countries. (...) We used to have a PNRR; the coalition has decided to have it changed a little (...). What I can tell you is that it will be approved in the fall, in September (...). The European Commission does not work very much in August, therefore there is no way for it to be approved (...). My intention is to have it approved around 15 September, maybe sooner," Citu said.

He said a first tranche of money would come in November, but some projects included in the PNRR could receive initial funding from the state budget so they could be kicked off.

"If we have projects that are already in the PNRR and I know that the PNRR will be approved and the ministries want to start working, we will make an effort for some from the state budget, when we'll make the budget correction, to allow them to start these projects and then to settle from the PNRR. So the projects will begin. (...) Whoever needs the resources to start the projects early will get the money from the state budget and then we will take the money from the settlement," Florin Citu asserted.