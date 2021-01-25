PM Citu on UK COVID-19 strain: If Romanians comply with restrictions in place, things remain the same

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the new strain of the COVID-19 virus coming from the UK seems to be spreading faster, but things remain the same in terms of restrictions, if a protective sanitary mask is worn, physical distancing is observed and disinfectants are used.

He was asked at the Parliament House if the new possible outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus should worry Romanians and if other restrictive measures might be taken.

"For now, I think there is an investigation underway into this new strain. Yes, we should be [worried]. Once again: if we keep in place the instructions we have had so far - wearing a mask in public spaces, using disinfectant, social distancing - you have seen that they have worked and worked very well for Romania. We must not abandon them, we understand that this new strain coming from the UK seems to be spreading faster, true, but if you wear a mask, if you keep your social distance and if you use disinfectant, things stay the same. So, when we give up these aids in the face of the pandemic, then it spreads faster," Citu explained.

The prime minister added that he does not believe Romania needs a new lockdown due to the new strain of the virus, given that Romanians have followed the restrictions in place.