 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: Opening restaurants at full capacity to vaccinated persons, a proposal; a way to motivate people

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that re-opening restaurants at full capacity to persons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a proposal to be discussed on Friday by the inter-ministerial committee, noting that each country has a way to motivate people to get vaccinated.

Asked at the end of a government meeting whether or not re-opening restaurants at full capacity only to vaccinated people is a form of discrimination, the prime minister replied that it was a proposal to be discussed with representatives of several ministries, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The inter-ministerial committee will convene on Friday and consider these proposals, the proposals that we will discuss with the Health Ministry, the Interior Ministry - all ministers will be there -, the Justice Ministry, and we will see what the solutions will actually be. I have said how I see things and those are my proposals. In the end, that is a way to motivate the population. Each country has its way to motivate the population. I have seen Germany also use this model. If in Germany it is OK to motivate, to provide benefits to vaccinated people, I think we can be OK too; after all, vaccination is the only way to get rid of the pandemic. The fact that people are getting vaccinated - I think it's normal, in my view, for those who get vaccinated to stand to benefit and have some of the restrictions lifted," Citu told a news conference.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.