PM Citu: Opening restaurants at full capacity to vaccinated persons, a proposal; a way to motivate people

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that re-opening restaurants at full capacity to persons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a proposal to be discussed on Friday by the inter-ministerial committee, noting that each country has a way to motivate people to get vaccinated.

Asked at the end of a government meeting whether or not re-opening restaurants at full capacity only to vaccinated people is a form of discrimination, the prime minister replied that it was a proposal to be discussed with representatives of several ministries, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The inter-ministerial committee will convene on Friday and consider these proposals, the proposals that we will discuss with the Health Ministry, the Interior Ministry - all ministers will be there -, the Justice Ministry, and we will see what the solutions will actually be. I have said how I see things and those are my proposals. In the end, that is a way to motivate the population. Each country has its way to motivate the population. I have seen Germany also use this model. If in Germany it is OK to motivate, to provide benefits to vaccinated people, I think we can be OK too; after all, vaccination is the only way to get rid of the pandemic. The fact that people are getting vaccinated - I think it's normal, in my view, for those who get vaccinated to stand to benefit and have some of the restrictions lifted," Citu told a news conference.